Happy mouse Christmas

Here they are again and I'm pretty sure I have put one of these photos on before!! The clogs were a thank you gift from Ramona after she stayed with us in 1996!!!!

We lost touch with her after a couple of years but then she found us on Facebook. We never forgot her as the little clogs are in the hall with the mice in, and I give them some decorations too. 😄

Three good things

1. Quite a nice day though rather chilly.

2. A big food shop done!!

3. A leak under the kitchen floor tiles. ..but not as bad as we feared and drying out bit by bit!