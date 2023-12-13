Previous
Happy mouse Christmas by sarah19
Happy mouse Christmas

Here they are again and I'm pretty sure I have put one of these photos on before!! The clogs were a thank you gift from Ramona after she stayed with us in 1996!!!!
We lost touch with her after a couple of years but then she found us on Facebook. We never forgot her as the little clogs are in the hall with the mice in, and I give them some decorations too. 😄
Three good things
1. Quite a nice day though rather chilly.
2. A big food shop done!!
3. A leak under the kitchen floor tiles. ..but not as bad as we feared and drying out bit by bit!
Casablanca ace
What a lovely gift and story.
December 13th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A heart-warming story and a sweet gift with the addition of your little mice !
December 13th, 2023  
