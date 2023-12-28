A lovely task finished

So after many weeks since redecorating the study I had a peaceful few hours - Jonathan &co were away to town to meet friends - and I filled this pinboard with photos and memory items, some quite old!!!

It's lovely on the wall and I will smile every time I see it.

Three good things

1. My car battery was restarted and we had a pleasant drive to Stonehaven and back to give it a boost!! Service check arranged for next week!

2. Lots of tidying up, laundry, cooking.... using the remains of the turkey!

3. Managed to send flowers for daughter Laura in Melbourne. So amazing really..... round the world!

It's her birthday on 30th December so they will arrive on 29th 😊

