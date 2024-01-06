Under the beech tree

After a very icy start - black ice warnings all over local media - it was quite pleasant for a walk to the post office. And good conditions for putting the fleece on the Camelia at the front of the house. Perhaps we should have done it earlier 🤔

We decided to trim some of the shoots that had grown from where we pruned it after it flowered last year.....and I stuck the cuttings in some border places.... hopefully!!

Then a wander down to the bottom of the garden and lots of hopeful signs of life..... snowdrops 'blanketed' by fallen beech leaves.... seems so early...

Three good things

1. Lovely chat with sister Kate.

2. Watched some afternoon TV !! The Young Victoria ...my knowledge of history is full of gaps!

3. Early to bed with a book.