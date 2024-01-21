Sign up
Photo 3147
Flowers from Neil
Catching up.....these were delivered before my birthday and opened rather nicely. I love the fragrance of the Stocks 💛
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
Sarah Bremner
ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
21st January 2024 3:08pm
Lou Ann
ace
So beautiful! Fresh flowers make us happy!
January 22nd, 2024
