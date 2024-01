Snowdrops in afternoon sunshine

So lovely to see sunshine and my wandering in the snowdrops was a delight. One more January day and moving on to lighter days is a good feeling, though we have had the most amazing January.

Three good things

1. A new little fridge for the utility room..... Allan was given a subscription for Pong cheese by David....and it's far too smelly for the kitchen fridge 😄

2. A long sleep....I need a few more of these.

3. Pilates starts again this evening. Glad the frost has cleared off my windscreen!