Dear Dad,

I would have loved to ask you about these photos when you were able to tell me all about the friendships of your young days. And I'm sure books could have been written by all the characters.

Three good things

1. I'm sorting the photos I have gathered from 'home' at No 3 over the years. Decided to create a collage and I can share it with siblings and then return the originals to No 3.

2. A busy day, appointments, chores and helping a friend with bed making in preparation for family arriving.

3. Lovely lunch at 'The Coffee Apothecary' our cute little coffee shop at Udny, in what was once a little shop and post office.