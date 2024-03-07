Previous
Dear Dad, by sarah19
Dear Dad,

I would have loved to ask you about these photos when you were able to tell me all about the friendships of your young days. And I'm sure books could have been written by all the characters.
Three good things
1. I'm sorting the photos I have gathered from 'home' at No 3 over the years. Decided to create a collage and I can share it with siblings and then return the originals to No 3.
2. A busy day, appointments, chores and helping a friend with bed making in preparation for family arriving.
3. Lovely lunch at 'The Coffee Apothecary' our cute little coffee shop at Udny, in what was once a little shop and post office.
7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

Sarah Bremner

@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
bkb in the city
Nice to have old photos
March 8th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Wonderful memories
March 8th, 2024  
