Year 4 maybe by sarah19
Photo 3193

Year 4 maybe

One of the activities of the week has been a massive photo sort.... it's been lovely and I have got a lot done. Of course all too many but fun at the same time. Now can you see me? I was showing a friend this today and she found me straight away 😄
Three good things
1. A surprise visit from a lovely friend this morning. She was passing this way.
2. A refreshing but rather chilly walk with friend Sheila this afternoon. Glad to get back indoors.
3. Some delicious herbal tea...I'm wondering if a sore throat is brewing 🤔
8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

Sarah Bremner

@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great looking at old school photos !! You must be the second from the left on the front row !!
March 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
