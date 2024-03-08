Year 4 maybe

One of the activities of the week has been a massive photo sort.... it's been lovely and I have got a lot done. Of course all too many but fun at the same time. Now can you see me? I was showing a friend this today and she found me straight away 😄

Three good things

1. A surprise visit from a lovely friend this morning. She was passing this way.

2. A refreshing but rather chilly walk with friend Sheila this afternoon. Glad to get back indoors.

3. Some delicious herbal tea...I'm wondering if a sore throat is brewing 🤔