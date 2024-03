Bouquet

Gorgeous flowers, a gift from Allan's cousin Catherine and Eric who came for dinner this evening. What a lovely evening we had, getting to know each other a bit. I'd only met Catherine briefly at family funerals but she and Allan had lots of fun in summer holidays in Skye as children.

Three good things

1. Coffee morning at church hall, busy time.

2. A bit more sorting out of miscellaneous items 😂

3. Delicious dinner, Caribbean Lime Chicken by Allan and Lemon Meringue Pie by me 😊