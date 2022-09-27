Keeping out of mischief

I have been working really hard in my garden keeping everything under control. I employ a young man to come for one day a week to help me with the heavy tasks in the garden, but he has gone back to Malawi for a 2-3 month holiday to visit his family so I am doing everything on my own. I actually do enjoy mowing my lawns. Love the smell of freshly cut grass. But at the end of the day of unaccustomed exercise of mowing, trimming, etc. I am tired and sore, and ready for an early night. I must say, I am sleeping well. By the time Howard comes back I will be a better toned "SuperWoman". hahaha