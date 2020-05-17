Previous
Top of The Hill by seattlite
Photo 2167

Top of The Hill

A few days ago, I was walking down a steep hill in my neighborhood and took this quick shot. The homes are far enough apart to afford great views from the street. Thanks for stopping by.
17th May 2020 17th May 20

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Photo Details

Julie Ryan
So pretty, love the water
May 17th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love the natural framing to this beautiful and calm scene !
May 17th, 2020  
