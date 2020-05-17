Sign up
Photo 2167
Top of The Hill
A few days ago, I was walking down a steep hill in my neighborhood and took this quick shot. The homes are far enough apart to afford great views from the street. Thanks for stopping by.
17th May 2020
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Julie Ryan
So pretty, love the water
May 17th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love the natural framing to this beautiful and calm scene !
May 17th, 2020
