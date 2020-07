Bald Eagle

This is my close up shot of the bald eagle that was featured with the photographer on Alki Beach in two previous posts this month.



The Bald Eagle is the USA's national bird.since 1782. John F. Kennedy, 35th President of the USA, said this: "The Founding Fathers made an appropriate choice when they selected the bald eagle as the emblem of the nation. The fierce beauty and proud independence of this great bird aptly symbolizes the strength and freedom of America." Have a great day!