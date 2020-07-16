Previous
Double Dandy by seattlite
Photo 2227

Double Dandy

A dandelion twosome that was too good to pass up for a shot. This shot was taken last month in Lincoln Park. Thanks for stopping by.
16th July 2020 16th Jul 20

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty and uplifting looking.
July 16th, 2020  
KWind ace
Amazing colours!
July 16th, 2020  
