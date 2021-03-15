Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2469
Wood Ducks
A colorful male wood duck and a not-so-colorful female wood duck. Both ducks have neat feathered head crests that stand out in this shot that was taken at Green Lake a last month. Have a great day.
15th March 2021
15th Mar 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2475
photos
199
followers
207
following
676% complete
View this month »
2462
2463
2464
2465
2466
2467
2468
2469
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mary Siegle
ace
Amazing color on the male! Great shot of the two of them.
March 15th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close