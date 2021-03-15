Previous
Wood Ducks by seattlite
Wood Ducks

A colorful male wood duck and a not-so-colorful female wood duck. Both ducks have neat feathered head crests that stand out in this shot that was taken at Green Lake a last month. Have a great day.
15th March 2021

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Mary Siegle ace
Amazing color on the male! Great shot of the two of them.
March 15th, 2021  
