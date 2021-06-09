Previous
Colorful Rose by seattlite
Colorful Rose

These colorful roses grow along Beach Drive and are a great photo op. This shot was taken last weekend. Have a great day.
9th June 2021 9th Jun 21

gloria jones

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
June 9th, 2021  
Diana ace
Such a magnificent capture, love the tones and light.
June 9th, 2021  
Lynda McG ace
Beautiful colours- fav
June 9th, 2021  
Fisher Family
Beautiful - such lovely colour - fav!

Ian
June 9th, 2021  
