Previous
Next
Photo 2522
Green Lake Art Display
An artist at Green Lake displayed some of his paintings on the trees that line the trail. Most of his paintings were displayed on the lawn area adjacent to the lake. This capture was taken yesterday.
8th June 2021
8th Jun 21
2
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2528
photos
200
followers
206
following
690% complete
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Diana
ace
What a great shot of this lovely work of art, good idea for an exhibit.
June 8th, 2021
Mickey Anderson
ace
Oh I love it!! Great idea to display it! Nice find!!!
June 8th, 2021
