Green Lake Art Display by seattlite
Photo 2522

Green Lake Art Display

An artist at Green Lake displayed some of his paintings on the trees that line the trail. Most of his paintings were displayed on the lawn area adjacent to the lake. This capture was taken yesterday.
8th June 2021 8th Jun 21

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
What a great shot of this lovely work of art, good idea for an exhibit.
June 8th, 2021  
Mickey Anderson ace
Oh I love it!! Great idea to display it! Nice find!!!
June 8th, 2021  
