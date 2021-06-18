The Aftermath 2021

An annual photo update...age appropriate for 73 :). Physical Therapy was started yesterday and will continue for about two months. Overall, I am feeling great except for some residual pain in the lower back from the brace which the PT will help.



A couple of days ago, Natalie (great niece) and I went to Bellevue Square Mall (Bellevue is east of Seattle, across Lake Washington) to do a little shopping. Natalie took this photo before we left for the mall. Downtown Bellevue is so pleasant, clean, safe compared to the unsafe city Seattle has become these past ten to fifteen years. Enjoy your day!