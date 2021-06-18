Previous
Next
The Aftermath 2021 by seattlite
Photo 2532

The Aftermath 2021

An annual photo update...age appropriate for 73 :). Physical Therapy was started yesterday and will continue for about two months. Overall, I am feeling great except for some residual pain in the lower back from the brace which the PT will help.

A couple of days ago, Natalie (great niece) and I went to Bellevue Square Mall (Bellevue is east of Seattle, across Lake Washington) to do a little shopping. Natalie took this photo before we left for the mall. Downtown Bellevue is so pleasant, clean, safe compared to the unsafe city Seattle has become these past ten to fifteen years. Enjoy your day!
18th June 2021 18th Jun 21

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
693% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise