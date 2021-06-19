Previous
Mr. Boo by seattlite
Mr. Boo is a character aka Mr. Personality. Boo loves to stay close to Bennett (my great nephew) and his things...Like Bennett's laptop, his chair, his pen, his eating space, etc. This shot of Boo was taken yesterday morning.
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
