Photo 2581
Colors
The colors of this bloom and the surrounding green caught my eye when I was walking around WS Seattle Nursery last month. Have a great day.
6th August 2021
6th Aug 21
1
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2587
photos
197
followers
201
following
Nina Ganci
brilliant capture and focus
fav
August 6th, 2021
fav