Photo 2580
Pacific Northwest
A typical PNW summer scene of a ferry boat crossing Puget Sound from Seattle to Kitsap Peninsula. The Seagull was a bonus. This shot was taken last week.
5th August 2021
5th Aug 21
2
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2586
photos
197
followers
201
following
706% complete
2573
2574
2575
2576
2577
2578
2579
2580
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 5th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
The white ferry boat stands out so well from the blue scenery
August 5th, 2021
