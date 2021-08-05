Previous
Next
Pacific Northwest by seattlite
Photo 2580

Pacific Northwest

A typical PNW summer scene of a ferry boat crossing Puget Sound from Seattle to Kitsap Peninsula. The Seagull was a bonus. This shot was taken last week.
5th August 2021 5th Aug 21

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
706% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture
August 5th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
The white ferry boat stands out so well from the blue scenery
August 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise