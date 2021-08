Dehli Highway Vessel

After a little research, I found out that this massive vessel transports vehicles. It sails under the Panama flag. This trip is one that has taken the vessel to Japan, Korea, and now the USA in transporting its cargo. It sailed to the Port of Tacoma. I assume it was coming back after off loading at the Port of Tacoma since it was sailing northeast. This shot was taken last Saturday from Lincoln Park's lower trail.