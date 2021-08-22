Previous
Coneflower by seattlite
Coneflower

Ravenna Gardens at University Village has lovely plants. This cone flower was a standout and made for a perfect photo op. Enjoy your Sunday.
22nd August 2021 22nd Aug 21

gloria jones

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and dof, such a gorgeous flower.
August 22nd, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
August 22nd, 2021  
