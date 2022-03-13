Previous
Next
Tall Camellia Tree by seattlite
Photo 2800

Tall Camellia Tree

These pink camellias were growing at the top of a tall camellia tree on Alki Ave just south of Alki Beach. This shot was taken a few days ago. Have a great day.
13th March 2022 13th Mar 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
767% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a beautiful shot against that lovely sky, love the droplets too.
March 13th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot with beautiful colors.
March 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise