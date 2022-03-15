Previous
Next
Reflections On Green Lake by seattlite
Photo 2802

Reflections On Green Lake

This shot was taken a week or so ago while walking around Green Lake. Enjoy your day.
15th March 2022 15th Mar 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
767% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Instant fav -- so tranquil with all those gorgeous reflections !
March 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise