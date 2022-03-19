Previous
Peace of Mind by seattlite
Photo 2806

Peace of mind is a good goal. Photography helps my mind calm down especially while walking around with my camera and looking for new things to photograph. Enjoy your weekend.
19th March 2022 19th Mar 22

gloria jones

seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
