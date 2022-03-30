Previous
Tulip by seattlite
Tulip

Tulips are starting to bloom. This tulip was photographed in a garden on Beach Drive next to Puget Sound. Enjoy the day.
30th March 2022 30th Mar 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
Fabulous shot and gorgeous colour, wonderful dof too.
March 30th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is beautiful, Gloria.
March 30th, 2022  
