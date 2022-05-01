Sign up
Photo 2849
Beach Walkers
The two beach walkers gave this shot a great sense of scale. This beach area in West Seattle is called Constellation Park. I took this shot a couple of weeks ago during a walk.
1st May 2022
1st May 22
0
0
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2855
photos
194
followers
199
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
