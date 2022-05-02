Previous
Green Lake by seattlite
Green Lake

Another photo taken a few days ago at Green Lake. The lone fisherman at the end of the dock was a bonus. Have a great day.
2nd May 2022 2nd May 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this peaceful setting, lovely natural framing too.
May 2nd, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely scene
May 2nd, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is so lovely and inviting looking.
May 2nd, 2022  
