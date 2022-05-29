Previous
Sunny Day... by seattlite
Photo 2877

Sunny Day...

This shot was taken on sunny day a few days ago at Lowman Beach. Have a great day.
29th May 2022 29th May 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful, beautiful
May 29th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture of these gorgeous blue layers.
May 29th, 2022  
Junko Y ace
A wonderful composition -- layers and layers of soft lines and varied textures, and then -- the speeding boat!
May 29th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
May 29th, 2022  
