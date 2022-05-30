Previous
Memorial Day 2022 by seattlite
Photo 2878

Memorial Day 2022

Remembering and honoring the brave men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

This shot was taken in 2021. Have a nice day.
30th May 2022 30th May 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner.
Diana ace
Wonderful capture with beautiful colours and light.
May 30th, 2022  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Lovely shot. So important to remember and honor those who gave their lives for our country.
May 30th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful patriotic shot. Happy Memorial Day, Gloria.
May 30th, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
Very, very nice
May 30th, 2022  
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇦🕊☮️​ ace
Nicely composed!
May 30th, 2022  
