Photo 2878
Memorial Day 2022
Remembering and honoring the brave men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
This shot was taken in 2021. Have a nice day.
30th May 2022
30th May 22
5
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2884
photos
194
followers
196
following
788% complete
View this month »
2871
2872
2873
2874
2875
2876
2877
2878
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture with beautiful colours and light.
May 30th, 2022
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Lovely shot. So important to remember and honor those who gave their lives for our country.
May 30th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful patriotic shot. Happy Memorial Day, Gloria.
May 30th, 2022
Danette Thompson
ace
Very, very nice
May 30th, 2022
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇦🕊☮️
ace
Nicely composed!
May 30th, 2022
