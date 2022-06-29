Previous
Filling Up by seattlite
Filling Up

As you can see, this bumble bee's pollen baskets are getting full. This shot was taken a few days ago. Have a great day.
29th June 2022 29th Jun 22

I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
