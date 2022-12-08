Sign up
Photo 3069
Inclusion...
As I was taking this photo, a runner and his dog passed by me and were included in the shot. This photo was taken at Lincoln Park last week.
8th December 2022
8th Dec 22
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Fisher Family
A lovely shot. I like the addition of the runner. I love that sky as well - fav!
Ian
December 8th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely addition to your scenic view!
December 8th, 2022
bkb in the city
Great capture
December 8th, 2022
