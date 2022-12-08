Previous
Inclusion... by seattlite
As I was taking this photo, a runner and his dog passed by me and were included in the shot. This photo was taken at Lincoln Park last week.
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
A lovely shot. I like the addition of the runner. I love that sky as well - fav!

December 8th, 2022  
A lovely addition to your scenic view!
December 8th, 2022  
Great capture
December 8th, 2022  
