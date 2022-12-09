Sign up
Photo 3070
Great Blue Heron
A large great blue heron was sitting on one of Green Lake's docks when I spotted him and took this shot earlier this week.
9th December 2022
9th Dec 22
3
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Excellent capture and he is so impressive looking.
December 9th, 2022
John M
ace
Wow! I like the tight crop, and you got great focus. A great portrait of him.
December 9th, 2022
Diana
ace
Terrific capture and great plumage details.
December 9th, 2022
