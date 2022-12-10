Sign up
Photo 3071
Sunrise
This sunrise shot was taken from my back deck at about 7:15am yesterday morning. Have a great weekend.
10th December 2022
10th Dec 22
4
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3077
photos
192
followers
199
following
3064
3065
3066
3067
3068
3069
3070
3071
Diana
ace
Beautiful tones and silhouettes. Have a great one too Gloria :-)
December 10th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
Moody Blues :)
December 10th, 2022
Fisher Family
A lovely start to the day - fav!
Ian
December 10th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot with such pretty tones in the sky.
December 10th, 2022
