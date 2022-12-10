Previous
Sunrise by seattlite
Sunrise

This sunrise shot was taken from my back deck at about 7:15am yesterday morning. Have a great weekend.
10th December 2022 10th Dec 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
Beautiful tones and silhouettes. Have a great one too Gloria :-)
December 10th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
Moody Blues :)
December 10th, 2022  
Fisher Family
A lovely start to the day - fav!

Ian
December 10th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot with such pretty tones in the sky.
December 10th, 2022  
