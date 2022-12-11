Previous
Next
Cormorants by seattlite
Photo 3072

Cormorants

These two Green Lake cormorants were not letting the third cormorant onto their floating tree branch. They were making a lot of noise. This shot was taken earlier this week.
11th December 2022 11th Dec 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
841% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise