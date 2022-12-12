Previous
Squirrel by seattlite
Photo 3073

Squirrel

This squirrel shot was taken at Lincoln Park last month. Have a great day.
12th December 2022 12th Dec 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Lis Lapthorn
Delightful.
December 12th, 2022  
Nina Ganci
so cute!
brilliant timing and portrait
fav
December 12th, 2022  
Fisher Family
A lovely cute close-up - fav!

Ian
December 12th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely shot!
December 12th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
A cute pose for this beautiful shot
December 12th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such an adorable capture, I love them.
December 12th, 2022  
