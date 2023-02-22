Sign up
Photo 3145
Tree Branches and Berries
The natural placement of the branches and berries caught my eye for this shot which was taken at Lowman Park Beach a couple of days ago.
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
February 22nd, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty shot and so nice to see some color.
February 22nd, 2023
Fisher Family
A lovely, attractive, colourful shot - fav!
Ian
February 22nd, 2023
