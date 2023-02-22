Previous
Tree Branches and Berries by seattlite
Tree Branches and Berries

The natural placement of the branches and berries caught my eye for this shot which was taken at Lowman Park Beach a couple of days ago.
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

gloria jones

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
February 22nd, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty shot and so nice to see some color.
February 22nd, 2023  
Fisher Family
A lovely, attractive, colourful shot - fav!

Ian
February 22nd, 2023  
