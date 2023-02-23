Sign up
Photo 3146
Buoy Reflections
This is a water buoy floating on Green Lake. It caught the sunlight coming through the clouds which created the long rippling reflections. Green Lake has a lot of buoys since rowing teams practice on the lake. This shot was taken last week.
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
2
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3152
photos
193
followers
199
following
Diana
ace
What a stunning capture, gorgeous colourand ripples.
February 23rd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Looks like an arch through which you see the sun
February 23rd, 2023
