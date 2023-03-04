Sign up
Photo 3155
Fragile Blooms
These pre-spring cyclamen blooms were growing at Green Lake. They added much needed color to the landscape. This shot was taken a week or so ago.
4th March 2023
4th Mar 23
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
It's so nice to see some color. Very pretty shot.
March 4th, 2023
