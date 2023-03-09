Sign up
Photo 3160
Oakley
A puppy shot taken at Green Lake yesterday. This is Oakley. He is an eight-month-old long-haired Dachshund.
9th March 2023
9th Mar 23
4
0
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana
ace
Oh he is just gorgeous, fabulous shot of this adorable puppy.
March 9th, 2023
Sally Ings
ace
He's gorgeous
March 9th, 2023
Milanie
ace
How cut!e
March 9th, 2023
haskar
ace
Lovely portrait.
March 9th, 2023
