Previous
Next
Oakley by seattlite
Photo 3160

Oakley

A puppy shot taken at Green Lake yesterday. This is Oakley. He is an eight-month-old long-haired Dachshund.
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
865% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Oh he is just gorgeous, fabulous shot of this adorable puppy.
March 9th, 2023  
Sally Ings ace
He's gorgeous
March 9th, 2023  
Milanie ace
How cut!e
March 9th, 2023  
haskar ace
Lovely portrait.
March 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise