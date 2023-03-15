Previous
Pacific Northwest's Layers of Beauty by seattlite
Photo 3166

Pacific Northwest's Layers of Beauty

The sky with low clouds, Olympic Mountains, Kitsap Peninsula, Puget Sound are the names of the layers in this Pacific Northwest photo that was taken yesterday at Lowman Park Beach.
15th March 2023 15th Mar 23

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
