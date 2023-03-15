Sign up
Photo 3166
Pacific Northwest's Layers of Beauty
The sky with low clouds, Olympic Mountains, Kitsap Peninsula, Puget Sound are the names of the layers in this Pacific Northwest photo that was taken yesterday at Lowman Park Beach.
15th March 2023
15th Mar 23
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
