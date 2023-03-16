Previous
Seagull by seattlite
Photo 3167

Seagull

The tides have been super low these past few days enabling me to get closer shots of seagulls in action. This shot was taken a couple of days ago at Lowman Park Beach.
16th March 2023 16th Mar 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
