Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3176
Free Will...
Each day I am reminded by God's natural beauty that surrounds me, that I have life, consciousness, and free will. This shot was taken last week at Lincoln Park Beach.
25th March 2023
25th Mar 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3182
photos
193
followers
198
following
870% complete
View this month »
3169
3170
3171
3172
3173
3174
3175
3176
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Agnes
ace
Beautiful sky
March 25th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty and I agree with you, Gloria.
March 25th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close