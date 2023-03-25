Previous
Next
Free Will... by seattlite
Photo 3176

Free Will...

Each day I am reminded by God's natural beauty that surrounds me, that I have life, consciousness, and free will. This shot was taken last week at Lincoln Park Beach.
25th March 2023 25th Mar 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
870% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Agnes ace
Beautiful sky
March 25th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty and I agree with you, Gloria.
March 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise