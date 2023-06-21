Previous
Paddleboarder by seattlite
Paddleboarder

A paddleboarder at Green Lake. This shot was taken last week.
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Mark St Clair ace
So tranquil!
June 21st, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Great capture. Well spotted.
June 21st, 2023  
Agnes ace
Beautiful shot
June 21st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely tranquil scene! love all the water lilies? in the foreground!
June 21st, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty and relaxing looking.
June 21st, 2023  
Diana ace
What a gorgeous scene and capture! Love those waterlillies in the foreground?
June 21st, 2023  
Lis Lapthorn ace
So peaceful.
June 21st, 2023  
MONTSERRAT
Paisible
June 21st, 2023  
