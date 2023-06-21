Sign up
Photo 3264
Paddleboarder
A paddleboarder at Green Lake. This shot was taken last week.
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
gloria jones
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3270
photos
190
followers
195
following
894% complete
12
8
4
Mark St Clair
So tranquil!
June 21st, 2023
John Falconer
Great capture. Well spotted.
June 21st, 2023
Agnes
Beautiful shot
June 21st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
A lovely tranquil scene! love all the water lilies? in the foreground!
June 21st, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
So pretty and relaxing looking.
June 21st, 2023
Diana
What a gorgeous scene and capture! Love those waterlillies in the foreground?
June 21st, 2023
Lis Lapthorn
So peaceful.
June 21st, 2023
MONTSERRAT
Paisible
June 21st, 2023
