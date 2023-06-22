Previous
Water Lilies by seattlite
Water Lilies

Green Lake's water lilies are blooming. This shot was taken last week.
22nd June 2023 22nd Jun 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Renee Salamon ace
Glorious
June 22nd, 2023  
Mark St Clair ace
So pretty
June 22nd, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture, we so seldom get these here.
June 22nd, 2023  
