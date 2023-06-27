Sign up
Butterfly
I don't know much about butterflies. After a search, this butterfly is known as a tiger swallowtail. If I am wrong, let me know. This shot was taken at Green Lake last week.
27th June 2023
27th Jun 23
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Mark St Clair
ace
Great capture!
June 27th, 2023
