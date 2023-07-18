Previous
Crossing Puget Sound by seattlite
Crossing Puget Sound

This shot was taken while standing on a hillside facing west a few days ago. The ferry was west bound from Seattle to the Kitsap Peninsula.
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful image. The ferry looks very similar to those that operate between Malta and Gozo.
July 18th, 2023  
