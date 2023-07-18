Sign up
Previous
Photo 3286
Crossing Puget Sound
This shot was taken while standing on a hillside facing west a few days ago. The ferry was west bound from Seattle to the Kitsap Peninsula.
18th July 2023
18th Jul 23
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3292
photos
188
followers
196
following
900% complete
3279
3280
3281
3282
3283
3284
3285
3286
3
1
365
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful image. The ferry looks very similar to those that operate between Malta and Gozo.
July 18th, 2023
