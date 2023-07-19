Previous
Tugboat by seattlite
Tugboat

This great looking tugboat was towing a huge water vessel. The tugboat was too photogenic not to get a quick capture. This shot was taken while walking on Alki Avenue last week.
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of the tug in action, blowing out steam and all! The colours are wonderful too.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great capture of that interesting looking boat.
Dawn ace
A fabulous shot of this tug boat
