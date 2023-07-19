Sign up
Photo 3287
Photo 3287
Tugboat
This great looking tugboat was towing a huge water vessel. The tugboat was too photogenic not to get a quick capture. This shot was taken while walking on Alki Avenue last week.
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
3
0
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3293
photos
188
followers
196
following
900% complete
3280
3281
3282
3283
3284
3285
3286
3287
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of the tug in action, blowing out steam and all! The colours are wonderful too.
July 19th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great capture of that interesting looking boat.
July 19th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A fabulous shot of this tug boat
July 19th, 2023
