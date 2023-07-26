Sign up
Photo 3294
Flowers
These flowers' neatly colored petals caught my eye for this quick shot taken last week.
26th July 2023
gloria jones
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Kerry McCarthy
Wow, neat-looking flowers. They look like pinwheels.
July 26th, 2023
