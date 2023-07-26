Previous
Flowers by seattlite
Photo 3294

Flowers

These flowers' neatly colored petals caught my eye for this quick shot taken last week.
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
902% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
Wow, neat-looking flowers. They look like pinwheels.
July 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise