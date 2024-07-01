Green Lake's Reflections

Previous
Walking around Green Lake last Friday gave me numerous photo ops of the lake's early afternoon reflections. This is one of a few captures I took.
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely calming scene and capture fv!
July 1st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Such a beautiful scenery
July 1st, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of these beautiful layers and reflections.
July 1st, 2024  
