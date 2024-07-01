Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3620
Green Lake's Reflections
Walking around Green Lake last Friday gave me numerous photo ops of the lake's early afternoon reflections. This is one of a few captures I took.
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3626
photos
184
followers
193
following
991% complete
View this month »
3613
3614
3615
3616
3617
3618
3619
3620
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely calming scene and capture fv!
July 1st, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Such a beautiful scenery
July 1st, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of these beautiful layers and reflections.
July 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close