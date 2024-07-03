Sign up
Previous
Photo 3622
Great Blue Herons
Two Great Blue Herons flying south over Puget Sound. This shot was taken last month at Lincoln Park.
3rd July 2024
3rd Jul 24
1
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful especially viewed on black !fav
July 3rd, 2024
